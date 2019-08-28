Michael Bay to direct 'Black 5' next

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Michael Bay's next outing as a director is the upcoming film 'Black 5'.

According to Variety, the film is Bay's original idea and is likely to be bankrolled and distributed by Sony.

The project is also being developed into a video game that will come out post the release of the film.

Any further details on the upcoming high on action film are awaited.

The script penned by Ehren Kruger will be produced by Bay and Erwin Stoff. The two have previously worked together on the Bengahzi film '13 Hours'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bay is currently working on the Netflix action film 'Six Underground's post-production. The film stars Ryan Reynolds along with Dave Franco, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Adria Arjona and Corey Hawkins and is expected to come out next year.

Sony's connection with Bay dates back to the mid-90s as the studio helped in launching the director's career with 'Bad Boys' starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. (ANI)

