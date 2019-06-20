Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender

Michael Fassbender to star in 'Malko'

ANI | Updated: Jun 19, 2019 13:01 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 19 (ANI): Actor Michael Fassbender has been roped in for the upcoming Lionsgate spy thriller titled 'Malko'.
The actor will also produce the film, which is based on writer Gerard de Villiers' S.A.S series, with the studio planning to launch a franchise with the project, reported Variety.
American screenwriter Eric Warren Singer, who was nominated for an Academy Award for the best original screenplay for the 2019 blockbuster 'American Hustle,' will write the screenplay.
Joe Drake, chairman of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, made the announcement about the film on Tuesday.
The studio has also secured rights to de Villier's catalogue of espionage thrillers, serialised through 200 books.
The S.A.S. franchise follows Malko Linge, a freelance CIA operative who spent his formative years in a special Nazi work camp for captured spies.
Malko is a warrior without a country who works according to his own moral code and lives with a wicked wit and a lust for life.
The first film will be based on de Villier's book 'Checkpoint Charlie'.
In addition to Fassbender, the other producers include Black Magic's Lars Sylvest, Kingsgate Films' Greg Shapiro, and Rocket Science's Thorsten Schumacher.
Singer, Jason Clark, and DMC's Conor McCaughan are serving as the executive producers.
Apart from this film, Fassbender is also going to start working on David Sandberg's action-comedy 'Kung Fury', which goes on floors later this summer.
Fassbender is a two-time Academy Award nominee for his roles in Danny Boyle's 'Steve Jobs' and Steve McQueen's '12 Years a Slave'. (ANI)

