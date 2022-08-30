Michael Fishman aka 'DJ Conner' will not be seen in 'The Conners' season 5

Washington [US], August 30 (ANI): Michael Fishman has decided to leave 'The Conners' ahead of its next season release.

According to Variety, Michael Fishman, who played the role of DJ Conner in the sitcom, will not be seen in season 5.

Fishman played the character DJ Conner, a role he reprised for 10 seasons on 'Roseanne.' It's unclear exactly how Fishman will leave the show, but it will reportedly leave the door open for him to return in subsequent episodes if he so chooses. Jayden Rey, who appears on the show as DJ's daughter Mary, will return as a regular.



According to Variety, other cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jay R. Ferguson, and Katey Sagal will all return for the new season. As Louise, a former high school classmate of Dan, Roseanne, and Jackie who later marries Dan, Sagal joined the show in its first season.

Talking about Fishman, he first began playing DJ Conner in 1988 in the second episode of 'Roseanne.' He remained with the program for all nine of its initial seasons and joined the rest of the original cast in the 2018 revival. Since 2020, he has also directed five episodes of 'The Conners,' most recently 'Messy Situation, Miscommunication and Academic Probation' from Season 4.

'Roseanne' was re-named 'The Conners' following the exit of series star Roseanne Barr. Tom Werner, Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez all served as executive producers. Werner Entertainment is the producer. (ANI)

