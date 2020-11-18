Michael Jordan named People's 'sexiest man alive' 2020

Washington [US], November 18 (ANI): Actor Michael Bakari Jordan was named this year's "sexiest man alive" by People magazine on Tuesday (local time).

According to E!, The Black Panther actor was announced the 2020's Sexiest Man Alive winner on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night (local time), thus becoming the third African-American actor in a row to be honoured with the annual pop-culture award.

The Creed actor donned a yellow biohazard suit when he appeared on the talk show. He revealed his identity after host Jimmy Kemmel and viewers at home took guesses.

While intriguing about being under pressure, Jordan said that the honour is a "cool feeling" for him.

The 33-year-old shared the reason behind being "so ready" for the title in an interview with People: "I've appreciated the whole experience and I've been trying to have a lot of fun with it, but I'm so ready to relinquish this title."



"You know, everybody always made that joke, like, Mike, this is the one thing you're probably not going to get, but it's a good club to be a part of," he added.

The star went on to say, "When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well," Jordan said. "This is one that they're definitely going to have a special place for," he added.

Jordan began his career as a child actor in TV and rose through Hollywood. In 2015 he starred in Rocky sequel Creed and three years later in Black Panther.

The Fruitvale Station star has also been an active influencer in the Black Lives Matter movement and early voting registration for the 2020 US election.

The actor hopes to grow in his field in the coming 10 years and be able to direct and produce films more than just acting for different roles.

"Just growing, whatever the next evolution of me is," he said during the interview. "Hopefully a family by then, I'm going to throw that in the universe. I want to make an impact all over the world and not just through the roles that I play," he added. (ANI)

