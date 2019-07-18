Michael Sheen expecting baby with girlfriend Anna Lundberg

Washington D.C.[USA], July 18 (ANI): It is good news for British actor Michael Sheen, who is expecting a child with girlfriend Anna Lundberg.

The 50-year-old actor took to microblogging site Twitter to announce the news.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear -- we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist," he wrote, along with several celebratory emojis.

The duo has been spotted together in several public occasions, including the pair appearing at the red carpet premiere of 'Good Omens.' The couple was also clicked at a recent charity event in NYC, benefiting the UK charity Help Refugees.

Fox News quoting Extra reported that Lundberg, a Swedish actor based in New York City had began dating Sheen earlier this year. Sheen's relationship with his current partner follows his past relationships with 35-year-old Irish actor Aisling Bea and comedian Sarah Silverman.

The 'Masters of Sex' actor was previously engaged to actor Kate Beckinsale before the two split in 2003 after eight years together. The former couple shares a 20-year-old daughter, Lily.

(ANI)

