Michael Sheen's girlfriend Anna Lundberg gives birth to baby girl

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actor Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.

Sharing the good news, Sheen's father, Meyrick, told MailOnline "We are thrilled to bits, over the moon," on Friday, cited E! News.

Though this is the couple's first child together, the 50-year-old actor shares a 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen with ex Kate Beckinsale.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in July.

"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear -- we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist," the actor wrote, along with several celebratory emojis.

The duo has been spotted together in several public occasions, including the red carpet premiere event of 'Good Omens.'

Fox News quoting Extra reported that Lundberg, a Swedish actor based in New York City had begun dating Sheen earlier this year. (ANI)

