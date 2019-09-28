Actor Michael Sheen, Image courtesy: Instagram
Actor Michael Sheen, Image courtesy: Instagram

Michael Sheen's girlfriend Anna Lundberg gives birth to baby girl

ANI | Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:38 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actor Michael Sheen and his girlfriend Anna Lundberg have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
Sharing the good news, Sheen's father, Meyrick, told MailOnline "We are thrilled to bits, over the moon," on Friday, cited E! News.
Though this is the couple's first child together, the 50-year-old actor shares a 20-year-old daughter, Lily Mo Sheen with ex Kate Beckinsale.
The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in July.
"Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear -- we're having a baby!) #nottheantichrist," the actor wrote, along with several celebratory emojis.
The duo has been spotted together in several public occasions, including the red carpet premiere event of 'Good Omens.'
Fox News quoting Extra reported that Lundberg, a Swedish actor based in New York City had begun dating Sheen earlier this year. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:38 IST

Lilly Singh apologises for turban comment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): The 'Little Late with Lilly Singh' show host Lilly Singh on Friday apologised for a recent comment on turban she made on her late-night show.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 04:01 IST

Feeling so much better: Kylie Jenner after hospitalisation

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Beauty mogul and reality TV star Kylie Jenner who was hospitalised for flu-like symptoms and skipped Paris Fashion Week has updated her fans that she is 'Feeling much better'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:15 IST

Cardi B slams fans who claim she lied about sexual harassment

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B lashed out at social media followers who accused her of lying about sexual harassment.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 03:15 IST

'Karate Kid' star Robert Garrison dies at 59

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Actor Robert Garrison who is best known for his role as Tommy in the original 'The Karate Kid' died on Friday at the age of 59.

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 02:08 IST

Terror attack drama 'Hotel Mumbai' released in UK

New Delhi (India), Sept 28 (ANI): 'Hotel Mumbai' which is based on the brutal 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was released in the United Kingdom on September 27 (local time).

Read More

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 01:34 IST

Snoop Dogg's infant grandson passes away

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 28 (ANI): Rapper Snoop Dogg's infant grandson Kai Love has died at 10 days old.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:21 IST

Travis Knight in talks to direct Tom Holland starrer 'Uncharted'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Filmmaker Travis Knight is in talks to come on onboard Sony's 'Uncharted' to direct the videogame adaptation starring Tom Holland.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 21:23 IST

Sony, Marvel reunite to produce third Spider-Man film

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): While the split between Sony Pictures and Marvel left many fans dejected, the two have seemed to have found a way to get along for 'Spider-Man'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:42 IST

Jacqueline feels lucky to have turned 10 in B-town, sheds light...

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Tens years after kicking off her career alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Amitabh Bachchan in the 2009 release 'Aladin', Jacqueline Fernandez feels every bit "lucky" to have been in the Bollywood industry!

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:21 IST

Amul pays creative tribute to Amitabh Bachchan for bagging...

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Amul India paid rich tributes to Bollywood's Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan after he was named at the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 19:15 IST

Jacqueline Fernandez spills the beans on her beauty secrets

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): When it comes to beauty and fitness, Jacqueline Fernandez surely crosses one's mind. While her charm is unparalleled, the actor's mantra to this flawlessness is relatively simple.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 16:30 IST

B-town pays tributes to Yash Chopra on his 87th birth anniversary

New Delhi (India), Sept 27 (ANI): Bollywood celebrities paid rich tributes to legendary director and showman of Indian cinema Yash Chopra, on his 87th birth anniversary on Friday.

Read More
iocl