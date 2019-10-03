Michelle Buteau joins Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson in 'Marry Me'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 3 (ANI): Jennifer Lopez starrer upcoming comedy 'Marry Me' has added comedian Michelle Buteau to its cast.

Along with Lopez, Buteau is on board to join a cast including Owen Wilson, Sarah Silverman and 'Game of Thrones' actor John Bradley, reported Variety.

The upcoming project will see direction from Kat Coiro from a script by John Rogers and Tami Sagher, with a rewrite by Harper Dill.

The shooting is scheduled to commence this fall.

Lopez and Wilson are coming together after almost 24 years. They last shared screen in the 1997 horror film 'Anaconda'.

The musical-comedy is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, and is described as a cross between 'Notting Hill' and Bradley Cooper starrer 'A Star Is Born'.

'Marry Me' is expected to dig into the possibilities of what could happen when a superstar and an average man tie the knot.

The film will be produced by Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina with Rogers.

Buteau, on the work front, is currently appearing in BET's 'The First Wives Club', based on the classic 1996 comedy.

She has also appeared in the Netflix drama 'Always Be My Maybe'. (ANI)