Michelle Pfeiffer remembers being hesitant while signing 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' without viewing script

Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): Hollywood actor Michelle Pfeiffer has proved that she can be quite trusting, at least in the case of Marvel's 'Ant-Man' franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, during her recent appearance on 'The Tonight Show', host Jimmy Fallon asked her about being involved in director Peyton Reed's third movie in the franchise, 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'.

He wanted to know about Pfeiffer's memory of first signing up to play Janet van Dyne and whether Marvel informed her "how many quantums you're in."

Replying to that, she said, "They're very mysterious, and they're very secretive, of course, with their storylines."



When Fallon stated that he liked the secretiveness, Pfeiffer didn't fully agree and said, "It's a little hard because I met with Peyton, and I knew a little bit about the character, but there was no script. You have to commit without actually having read anything."

She further explained that she learned why nothing is set in stone, even after an actor for a Marvel project gets a script.

"It wouldn't have mattered because it all changes anyway. You don't really know what you're getting into, and then you get a script right before you start shooting, and then it changes every day. And then you shoot the movie, and you wrap, and then it changes again," she said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Several actors are set to reprise their roles from previous 'Ant-Man' films in the upcoming movie, including Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly as the titular Ant-Man and the Wasp, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym and Pfeiffer as Janet van Dyne.

Jonathan Majors will be playing the main villain, Kang the Conqueror, a variant of the character he played in the Season 1 finale of Marvel's Disney Plus series 'Loki'. Kathryn Newton will play the grown-up version of Scott's daughter Cassie. (ANI)

