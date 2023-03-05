Michelle Yeoh dedicates Indie Spirit Award win to "All Our Mothers"

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Michelle Yeoh has taken home the trophy for best lead performance in 'Everything Everywhere All At once' at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

Accepting the award, Yeoh thanked A24 and then her directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, saying "Thank you for writing such an incredible script, that gave us the opportunity to be here. To be seen, to be heard," reported the Hollywood Reporter, a US-based media company.



She continued: "I want to dedicate this to all our mothers. Without our mothers, none of us would be here. And to all the ladies [who] are sitting at that table who support their husbands. Thank you all for believing in us, and giving us a seat at the table and [thank you to] all the little girls, boys, who look like us and think that it is possible."

This is the first Indie Spirit nomination for Yeoh, who won over top rival Blanchett last week at the SAG awards and could soon make history as the first Asian woman ever to win best actress at the Oscars.

This year marks the first time the Indie Spirits have combined their acting categories to be gender-neutral, opting to hand out one lead and one supporting award instead of separate awards for male and female performers, reported The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

