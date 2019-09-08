Mick Jagger, Donald Sutherland slam Donald Trump for not working hard on climate change

Washington D.C.[USA], Sept 8 (ANI): While promoting their film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' at the Venice Film Festival, singer Mick Jagger and Canadian actor Donald Sutherland blasted out as American President Donald Trump.

While presenting their new film, "The Burnt Orange Heresy," at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday, Mick Jagger and Donald Sutherland spoke extensively about their dislike for President Donald Trump, reported Fox News.

The 76-year-old Rolling Stones frontman slammed the President for "tearing apart" America and not working hard enough to combat climate change.

"The U.S. should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way," he said to The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer went on to slam Trump for dropping out of the Paris Agreement. "We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the U.S., where all the environmental controls that were put in place -- that were just about adequate -- have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out," he said.

Jagger also commented on the activists who were that the festival to protest climate change, anti-immigration policies and the cruise ship problem in the famed Italian city.

"I'm absolutely behind that," Jagger said of the protesters. "I'm glad they're doing that because they're the ones who are going to inherit the planet."

Apart from the singer, his co-star Sutherland also chimed in and said, "Mick is right when he said the reforms that were instituted during the Obama administration were barely adequate, and now they're being torn about."

"When you're my age, when you're 85 years old and you have children and grandchildren, you will leave them nothing if we don't vote those people out of office in Brazil, in London, in Washington," continued Sutherland, referencing Jair Bolsonaro and Boris Johnson. "They are ruining the world. We have contributed to the ruination of it, but they are ensuring it." (ANI)

