'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Robert Axelrod passes away at 70

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 9 (ANI): Former 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' actor Robert Axelrod passed away at the age of 70.

Axelrod's representative on Sunday announced the sad news to his fans and followers on Twitter.

"It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Robert passed away yesterday. He was a wonderful soul whose charismatic personality lit up a room. He will be greatly missed," read the tweet.

Along with the tweet his agent also posted a picture and a statement, briefing about the actor's death and career.

"It is with a heavy heart that we write that client, Robert "Bob" Axelrod passed away yesterday in Los Angeles at the age of 70. Robert was primarily known as a guitarist in the early 1970s and then transitioned into voice acting into the early 1980s. His voice gave way to the creation of over 150 characters including the legendary Lord Zedd and Finister," said the statement.

"Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions. His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew," the statement concluded.



Though Axelrod received fame for his villainous voice behind one of the Power Ranger's greatest nemeses, he is also remembered for shows like 'Digimon' and guest appearances in 'Star Trek: Voyager' and 'Family Matters.'

According to TMZ, Robert Axelrod was born in New York City. He got his first break in the entertainment industry through an ad film as a child. (ANI)

