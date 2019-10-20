Mike Posner completes 3,000 mile trek across America

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Mike Posner has officially completed his closely-watched 3,000-mile walk across America.

Posner started his journey in Asbury Park, New Jersey six months ago in April and finished in Venice Beach, California on Friday.

According to Fox News, the Grammy-nominated star posted a video on Twitter. "My name is Mike Posner and I walked across America," read the caption as he stood at the shore of the Pacific Ocean. "Keep Going."

My name is Mike Posner and I walked across America. Keep Going. pic.twitter.com/4h7pPQTV9T — mikeposner (@MikePosner) October 18, 2019



According to the 'Cooler Than Me' singer's 'Walk Across America' website, his mission was simply to enjoy his life and help others enjoy theirs, and to "help others experience transcendence." However, Posner's trek was no walk in the park. In August, he was bitten by a rattlesnake and had to be airlifted to a Colorado hospital.

Fans avidly followed Posner's journey through his frequent social media postings. The 'Please don't go' singer shared his motive behind the walk by posting on social media, stating "I feel everyone has a list of things they'd like to do in life and then a list of things they have to do." "After (the deaths) I realized I couldn't wait to do these things I had to do on that list. I'd been putting (the walk) off for years and years and years. The time is now." (ANI)