Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher launch 'quarantine wine' for raising COVID-19 relief funds

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Star couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher on Sunday announced the launch of their own quarantine wine, the profit of which will be donated to different COVID-19 relief funds.

The couple announced their tie-up with Battle Creek Vineyards and Nocking Point Wines for the initiative through a video posted on Twitter.

In the video, the actors, seated with a wine bottle and glasses filled with wine, describe how the sale of the wine will help in raising funds for coronavirus relief.

"Hi guys, we are launching quarantine wine," said Kutcher.

"100 percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities that we have vetted for you and are so proud of during this time. Anything from feeding families who have fallen on hard times," said Kunis briefly before being interrupted by Kutcher.

"To supplying PPE equipment to frontline medical workers, to helping small businesses and people who are in distress recover," said Kutcher.

The 'Friends With Benefits' actor then went on to say that they had tasted the wine and found it to be delicious.



'Quarantine' Pinot Noir comes with a customized blank label, allowing a personal mesage to be written to whoever is being toasted.

According to the official website, the price of the beverage has been pegged at USD 50 for two bottles.

The profits of the wine sale will be given to America's food fund, Frontline Responders Fund and will be directly handed over in cash to families affected by COVID-19. The profits will also be used to supply PPEs to healthcare workers.

According to the World Health Organisation, over 22 lakh people have been affected by the highly contagious virus across the globe and over 1.5 lakh people have lost their lives. (ANI)

