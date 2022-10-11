Mila Kunis booed by audience during 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' appearance

Washington [US], October 10 (ANI): Hollywood star Mila Kunis, while appearing on an episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' recently, was booed by the show's audience.

According to Fox News, the Ukrainian-born actor on the show began lamenting over a near wardrobe malfunction, as she did not have a bra or underwear to go with her outfit, which featured a transparent dress.

The show's host Jimmy Kimmel, said to Kunis, "You seem like you could be a New Yorker, but you're not a New Yorker, right?" As soon as she started to answer that, Kunis was immediately taken aback by someone in the crowd booing her, to which she retorted, "What? Who booed?"



The actor took it jokingly and said to Kimmel, "What's wrong with your audience? Very New York of you, very New York."

Kunis further spoke about how as a child she ventured through New York to secure proper citizenship. The 39-year-old recounted staying in a Brooklyn hotel where she had her first burger and Coca-Cola for the first time, but much to the audience's chagrin, no pizza, reported Fox News.

However, Kunis did grow up on LA pizza as her father worked as a delivery man in the city.

"Just to get another boo," she said, "It was Domino's pizza," and was swiftly met with intense disappointment from the crowd. She laughed and added, "This is like a symphony of boos and ahhs."

As the final nail in the coffin, Kunis revealed that she didn't even like pizza, which horrified the crowd as well as Kimmel. She shared that the ultimate irony was that her husband Ashton Kutcher bought her a pizza oven for their anniversary, requiring her to make pizza all the time, as per Fox News. (ANI)

