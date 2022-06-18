Miles Teller reveals his blood had jet fuel following 'Top Gun: Maverick' shoot

Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Hollywood actor Miles Teller has revealed that he walked away with more than just memories from his time working on 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

According to E! News, in a new interview on 'Late Night', Teller told host Seth Meyers that he discovered he had jet fuel in his bloodstream after breaking out in hives on the set of the blockbuster film.

Teller recalled, "We landed, and I'm just like, 'Man, I'm not feeling too good.' I was really hot and I just started itching like crazy. So I get out of the jet and I'm just covered in hives -- like, head to toe."



The actor said he then took an oatmeal bath and went to a doctor to get a blood test. "My bloodwork comes back and I have flame retardant, pesticides, and jet fuel in my blood," he said.

Teller told Meyers he wasn't fazed by the experience, and even considered it "actually kind of cool" after he felt better, as per E! News.

'Maverick' is set over thirty years after the events of the first film and sees Maverick returning to the Top Gun institute and training a group of graduates, including Rooster, the son of his late wingman Goose, for a specialised mission.

Kosinski has directed the film, from a script by Peter Craig, Justin Marks and Eric Warren Singer. Jerry Bruckheimer, who produced the first movie with the late Don Simpson, also produced the upcoming film with Cruise and Skydance CEO David Ellison.

'Top Gun: Maverick' also stars Jennifer Connelly, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Jay Ellis, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Bashir Salahuddin, Danny Ramirez and Monica Barbaro. (ANI)

