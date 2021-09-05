Miles Teller tests COVID positive, shuts down production of 'The Offer'

Washington [US], September 5 (ANI): Hollywood actor Miles Teller tested positive for COVID-19 after refusing to get the vaccine. His actions have caused his upcoming series 'The Offer' to shut down production.

According to Fox News, a source revealed that the Paramount Plus miniseries about filming 'The Godfather' was shut down on August 29 after a crew member tested positive. The insider said that the production member was the 'Whiplash' star himself.

The source said, "Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He wouldn't even get the test. Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."

However, Teller's publicist Lauren Hozempa stated to a news outlet, "Your facts are incorrect," but refused to explain further.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily halted production. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and monitor the situation closely," a representative for Paramount Television Studios said.



Teller is set to play Albert S. Ruddy, the producer behind the 1972 mob film. Teller is also credited as a producer on the 10-episode miniseries. Matthew Goode, Giovanni Ribisi, Colin Hanks and Dan Fogler are also set to star on the show.

Other productions forced to shut down in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic after crew members tested positive for the virus include HBO's 'Westworld' and FX's 'American Horror Story', as per Fox News.

The 'Divergent' actor previously replaced Armie Hammer as Ruddy. Hammer departed the project amid sexual misconduct accusations.

'The Godfather' is considered one of the greatest films ever to be made in Hollywood and was directed by Francis Ford Coppola and adapted from Mario Puzo's best-selling novel of the same name.

The movie spawned off two sequels and starred Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, John Cazale, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire. (ANI)

