Actor Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Actor Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry

Miles Teller weds Keleigh Sperry in Hawaii

ANI | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 11:25 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): 'Divergent' actor Miles Teller married his longtime girlfriend Keleigh Sperry in a romantic Hawaiian ceremony over the weekend.
The pair tied the knot after a rehearsal dinner in Maui on Friday. The couple also spent time with family and friends including a beach party on Saturday, reported People.
The couple started dating in 2013 after meeting at a Grammys afterparty and got engaged in August 2017 while on a safari trip in South Africa.
Opening up about the romantic details of the proposal, Teller said that he led Sperry to a tree with a rose and note tied to it reading "May 11th, 2013-August 20th, 2017." On one knee he said to her, "This was the first day that I asked you to be my girlfriend, and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend."
Thinking that the proposal was 'perfect,' Sperry said yes right away. "I'll never get the image out of my head of him down on one knee with a tear in his eye," she said. "He really thought about every detail and was so nervous!"
Earlier, the couple had attended the 2016 Met Gala together, as well as the 2016 MTV Movie Awards. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:26 IST

Sridevi's wax figure to be unveiled tomorrow at Madame Tussauds Singapore

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Wax figure of late Bollywood star Sridevi will be unveiled at the iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds in Singapore on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 10:03 IST

From Govinda to Arpita Khan, celebrities host Ganesh Utsav at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): As the entire nation is immersed in the festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bollywood celebrities who are known to welcome Bappa with grandeur are also celebrating the festival with much fervour. Celebrities have installed Ganpati idols in their homes with f

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 07:06 IST

Justin Bieber shares heart-moving post about abusing past...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is opening up like never before! The star reflected upon his early fame and the negative effect it had on his life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:31 IST

Kevin Hart undergoes surgery after suffering major injuries in car crash

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): American comedian and actor Kevin Hart successfully underwent surgery following a late-night car crash that left him with "major back injuries."

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:03 IST

Cara Delevingne feels she's a better person when she's 'in love'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Supermodel Cara Delevingne feels that she is a better person when she's "in love" and is happy sharing her life with someone special.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:54 IST

Taylor Swift has the 'biggest smile' after Demi Lovato praises...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Seems like singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who recently reconciled with fellow singer Katy Perry after a long-time feud, is in the spirit to mend some old relationships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 05:24 IST

Miley Cyrus, Kaitlynn Carter are 'very happy together'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who recently parted ways from her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, has found new love in Kaitlynn Carter!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:31 IST

Nashville school bans 'Harry Potter' series, stating risk of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): In a surprising move, a Catholic school in Nashville, Tennessee, banned the 'Harry Potter' series, claiming the risk of "conjuring evil spirits."

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 04:03 IST

Here's how Bhumi Pednekar ruined Kartik Aaryan's 'full-on diet'

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): No matter how flawless, fit and larger than life they may seem, celebrities love binging on their favourite food just like the rest of us, and that's what makes them relatable.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 03:57 IST

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley spotted spending quality time together

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 3 (ANI): Shortly after rumours of actor-comedian Pete Davidson dating 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' fame Margaret Qualley surfaced, the two were seen getting cozy and spending some quality time together in Venice, Italy.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 02:00 IST

And now, get ready to relive your favourite moments from 'Koffee...

New Delhi [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar's popular chat show 'Koffee with Karan', which concluded its sixth season in February, is coming back to TV already!

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 01:31 IST

Riteish Deshmukh makes eco-friendly Ganesha idol at home

New Delhi (India), Sep 3 (ANI): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations come with a number of environmental issues and risks as thousands of people immerse the idols made of Plaster of Paris and toxic paints that do not dissolve in water properly and end up polluting and choking the already dying water bodie

Read More
iocl