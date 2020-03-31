Miley Bobby Brown reveals she learnt American accent by watching 'Hannah Montana'

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 31 (ANI): English actor Millie Bobby Brown opened up to Miley Cyrus about her fandom for 'Hannah Montana' and how she learned to speak in American accent by watching the Disney series.

According to E!News, the 16-year-old actor revealed the interesting fact about the Miley Cyrus starrer show 'Hannah Montana' on Monday's episode of the Instagram Live programme 'Bright Minded', to which Cyrus replied with a laugh, "I'm surprised you don't have a country accent."

The 'Stranger Things' star said she was actually "obsessed" with the show and that she knew "every single dance move" to Cyrus' "Hoedown Throwdown" number. She also suggested the show helped inspire her to pursue acting.

Brown recalled during the live show that she wanted Miley's job and said, "Like, I didn't know how to get your job but I was like, 'I want to be like, you know, Hannah Montana. I don't know how to do it.' And then I realized it was an actual job. And I was like, 'I want to do that. That sounds fun.' I didn't even know you could get money for it. I was like, 'I'll do it for free.'"

During the social media show, the two stars revealed that they actually have a lot in common. The 'Party in the USA' singer shared that people used to call her 'Millie' growing up, and Brown admitted that people call her 'Miley' all the time. They also both love dogs and know what it's like to grow up in the spotlight. (ANI)

