Miley Cyrus enjoys romantic getaway with beau Maxx Morando

Washington [US], February 27 (ANI): Love is in the air for pop star Miley Cyrus and her new beau- musician Maxx Morando. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pop star and drummer for alternative rock band Liily arrived on a private jet earlier this week, a source told E! News.

The duo was also photographed showing sweet PDA and basking in the sun at their beachside resort.







"Miley and Maxx had a great time together and walked around the resort holding hands and kissing," the source said adding, "They cuddled up to one another wherever they went. They had lunch at the poolside restaurant and sat on the same side of the table whispering to each other and laughing."

Miley, 29, and Maxx, 23, also enjoyed a private dinner on the beach, the insider continued, adding that "they seemed very happy being together and relaxing on vacation."

Miley and Maxx first sparked romance rumours in November, when they were spotted getting cosy at Gucci's Love Parade runway show on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In December, Maxx joined her and 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson backstage as they rehearsed for NBC's 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party' in Miami.

In January, a different source confirmed exclusively to E! News January that Miley was "happily dating" Maxx and that "it's official between them."

"They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians," an additional insider told E! News, at the time. (ANI)

