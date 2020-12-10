Miley Cyrus gets to know about the number of tattoos she has on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Tuesday (local time) and learned a little something about herself: The number of tattoos on her body.

According to Fox News, since the 28-year-old songstress left her days on Disney Channel behind, Cyrus has become known for her unabashed approach to style, which includes her tattoos.

When playing a game of Miley Cyrus-based trivia with a superfan, she was asked how many tattoos she has.

The fan incorrectly guessed 27 before Cyrus said, "I have no idea."

"How do we know this and you don't?" Kimmel asked.

"Because you, probably, are much more coherent when I am getting these tattoos than I am," the 'Midnight Sky' singer explained.

The late-night host then revealed that Cyrus has 74 tattoos on her body, causing her jaw to drop.



"Huh?" she exclaimed.

Her tattoos came up earlier in the game when Cyrus and her fan were asked what is inked onto her ribcage.

The 'Plastic Hearts' singer explained that she has a dreamcatcher tattooed on her side before giving the audience a brief glimpse.

During her visit to the show, the star also addressed another now-iconic look of hers, revealing that her mullet came about because she had no other choice.

"All of us have had to adjust [to the pandemic], a lot of things shutting down, keeping up from doing our standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me," Cyrus shared.

When her bangs began to get too long, Cyrus turned to her mother, Tish.

Miley recalled, "She said, 'Well, I can cut your hair but I only know how to do one hairstyle and I've been doing it since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers. All my mom can do is a mullet, so I had one option and I needed it."

As reported by Fox News, Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, became known for his mullet during the height of his country music career.

The 'Party In The USA' crooner joked, "I think there is something genetically where [our hair] just kind of grows naturally shorter up top and longer in the back.That's just kind of a natural shape that our hair grows in." (ANI)

