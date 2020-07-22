Miley Cyrus has 'shady side eye' for those not wearing masks

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Spreading awareness about precautionary measures against coronavirus in a quirky way, singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus on Wednesday posted a goofy picture of herself and said that the "shady side-eye" in the picture is for all those who are not wearing masks at public places.

The 'Wrecking Ball' singer took to Instagram to post a monochrome picture where she is seen wearing black coloured patterned trousers with a matching jacket and a white coloured crop top.

"That shady side-eye to y'all who ain't wearing your recommended, in many places MANDATORY masks," she wrote in the caption.

Many celebrities including actors Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and Jennifer Aniston have also commented on the need to wear masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

