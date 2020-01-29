Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth part ways, finalise divorce

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 29 (ANI): After a long tussle of going back and forth, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have parted their ways, as they finalised their divorce, reported Fox News.

According to the records of the court, a Los Angeles judge finalised their divorce on Tuesday which ended the brief marriage of the two celebrities.

Fox News reported that Hemsworth and Cyrus had agreed on the legal settlement details earlier in December.

"Miley is relieved that she and Liam reached an agreement when it comes to the divorce. She just wants to move on," People magazine quoted a source close to Cyrus as saying at that time.

In August, Hemsworth filed for divorce after being married to Cyrus for a period of eight months.

The singer and the actor first met at the set of the film 'The Last Song' and got engaged later in 2012 and further ended their relationship in September 2013. Their romance rekindled in 2015 and they tied a knot in December 2018. (ANI)

