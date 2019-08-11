Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 10:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): It looks like the fairytale phase is over for singer Miley Cyrus and actor Liam Hemsworth. The two have called it quits less than a year after tying the knot.
The couple, who got hitched last December in an intimate ceremony, has decided to call it quits, reported E! News.
"Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time," a rep for the 26-year-old singer said in a statement.
The representative added, "Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what's best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy."
While the rep has already confirmed the split, the two are yet to share the news publicly.
Interestingly, the 'Mother's Daughter' singer shared a photo on Instagram on Saturday without her wedding ring while vacationing in Italy. Cyrus was joined on her Mediterranean trip by Kaitlynn Carter, who recently split from husband Brody Jenner.
Last month, rumours surfaced online that the two decided to call it quits. However, Cyrus slammed the haters on social media while also celebrating hers and Liam's milestone anniversary.
"Happy 10 year anniversary my love. Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009! Some things never change & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them. Yours truly," she wrote, alongside an article that mentioned the split speculation.
Additionally, Miley also opened up about her "unique" and "complex" marriage with the 'Hunger Games' actor in an interview with Elle for its August 2019 issue. She was also the cover star that month.
"I think it's very confusing to people that I'm married," the 26-year-old singer shared.
"But my relationship is unique. And I don't know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it's so complex, and modern, and new that I don't think we're in a place where people would get it. I mean, do people really think that I'm at home in a f--king apron cooking dinner," she added.
Speaking about her sexuality she said, "I'm in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f--king good, and I know that."
Cyrus went onto say that she made the decision to settle down with Hemsworth because she chose to be with the best "partner" for her.
"I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don't fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don't even like that word," she added.
The pair first met in 2009 on the sets of 'The Last Song'. They began dating shortly after that and made their red carpet debut as a couple in 2010.
They've had some bumps in their romance over the years. The two were dating on and off before Liam proposed in 2012. They called off their engagement a year later and reconciled their relationship in 2015. They officially tied the knot in December 2018. (ANI)

