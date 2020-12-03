Miley Cyrus opens up about 'conflicted' relationship with Liam Hemsworth

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): American singer and pop-star Miley Cyrus opened about her marriage conflicts with Liam Hemsworth on Thursday, in an interview.

According to Fox News, the two dated on-and-off for 10 years before tying the knot in December 2018 and parted their ways in 2020.

Reported by Fox News, in a recent interview, the 'Midnight Sky' singer told that the couple were pushed into marriage in order to save losing their Malibu, Calif., home

"In trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself; it forced me to let go,' I ran toward the fire," she explained

"You're attracted to that heat, and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, 'What could be purposeful about this?' I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him," the star added.



Meanwhile, Cyrus said that she loves Hemsworth very much and always will continue to do so.

According to Fox News, The 28-year old star, however, revealed that their relationship came to an end because of too much conflict between them.

Adding to the details, the 'Black Mirror' actor stated that when she comes home, she wants to be anchored by someone and don't get off on drama and fighting.

Further, Miley told that the opening track of her latest album, "WTF Do I Know?" is about his ex-husband Hemsworth. Cyrus said, "The song features the line, 'I don't even miss you,' but it's not quite as cut-and-dry as it seems."

When asked about if she has moved on, the star told, "Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier. Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don't," according to Fox News. (ANI)

