Miley Cyrus packs on PDA with Kaitlynn Carter at NYFW

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter romance seem to be heating up as they were spotted continuing their PDA at the New York Fashion Week party.

According to Page Six, a source reported that Carter and Cyrus "made out against a wall like the entire night" almost in front of all partygoers at a private New York Fashion Week bash on Tuesday (local time).

Both of them enjoyed cocktails and music when they weren't romancing.

"[Miley] was all touchy-feely with Kaitlynn the whole night and kept making out. During the night, they stood up and started dancing with their friends in the section they were in and kept making out against the wall," the source said, reported Fox News.

That was not it, they also celebrated at La Esquina according to a spy, "[It was] super PDA. They had their hands all over each others' faces. There was lots of kissing and making out ... They were chillin' and drinkin' wine. Miley had that 'wet hair look' and they sat on the same side of the booth."

Cyrus and Carter's romance rumours came a day before the outlet confirmed that 'Hannah Montana' star and her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth had parted ways after almost eight months of marriage. Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on August 21.

Before her relationship with the singer, Carter dated her 'Hills' co-star Brody Jenner for four years. The two tied the knot in Indonesia in June 2018. The two called it quits in August. The news came a week before Cyrus' make-out photos with Carter. (ANI)

