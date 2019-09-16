Miley Cyrus romances with Kaitlynn Carter at date night

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter romance seems to be heating up as they were spotted continuing their PDA during a date night in the New York City.

The pop singer along with Carter was partying at Deryck Todd's earlier this month where they sat in a semi-private clubhouse along with their buddies, reported Us Weekly.

"[Miley] stood on top of the couch at one point," a source told Us Weekly. "She also asked the DJ to play Britney Spears, Todrick Hall and RuPaul's music."

The source added that the 'Wrecking Ball' actor was "clearly having a good time" as "she danced" with the 31-year-old blogger with their arms around each other.

"[They were] stealing kisses and being cute," the onlooker said. "At one point, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out against a wall in full view of everyone."

Cyrus and Carter's romance rumours came a day before the outlet confirmed that 'Hannah Montana' star and her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth had parted ways after almost eight months of marriage. Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on August 21.

Before her relationship with the singer, Carter dated her 'Hills' co-star Brody Jenner for four years. The two tied the knot in Indonesia in June 2018. The two called it quits in August. The news came a week before Cyrus' make-out photos with Carter. (ANI)

