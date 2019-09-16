Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Miley Cyrus romances with Kaitlynn Carter at date night

ANI | Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:11 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter romance seems to be heating up as they were spotted continuing their PDA during a date night in the New York City.
The pop singer along with Carter was partying at Deryck Todd's earlier this month where they sat in a semi-private clubhouse along with their buddies, reported Us Weekly.
"[Miley] stood on top of the couch at one point," a source told Us Weekly. "She also asked the DJ to play Britney Spears, Todrick Hall and RuPaul's music."
The source added that the 'Wrecking Ball' actor was "clearly having a good time" as "she danced" with the 31-year-old blogger with their arms around each other.
"[They were] stealing kisses and being cute," the onlooker said. "At one point, Miley and Kaitlynn were making out against a wall in full view of everyone."
Cyrus and Carter's romance rumours came a day before the outlet confirmed that 'Hannah Montana' star and her husband and actor Liam Hemsworth had parted ways after almost eight months of marriage. Hemsworth officially filed for divorce on August 21.
Before her relationship with the singer, Carter dated her 'Hills' co-star Brody Jenner for four years. The two tied the knot in Indonesia in June 2018. The two called it quits in August. The news came a week before Cyrus' make-out photos with Carter. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 07:11 IST

NYC yoga studio bans Russell Simmons following #MeToo accusations

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Hip-hop artist Russell Simmons might be making efforts to make a comeback post the rape accusations but a Manhattan yoga studio believes he is ruining their zen.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:32 IST

Laura Dern rubbishes dating rumours with Bradley Cooper

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Dismissing any claims of dating Bradley Cooper, Laura Dern opened up about their platonic relationship.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 06:09 IST

Deepika Padukone launches lecture series on mental health

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): Deepika Padukone, who suffered anxiety and depression in the past, launched her first lecture series on mental health here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:45 IST

Norman Lear becomes oldest Emmys winner at 97

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Television writer and producer Norman Lear made history by becoming the oldest Emmy winner at the age of 97.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 03:44 IST

Google Doodle pays tribute to late BB King on 94th birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 16 (ANI): As fans remember iconic singer late BB King on his 94th birth anniversary, today's' Google Doodle also paid tribute to the legendary artist.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:55 IST

Demi Lovato raises hotness quotient by showing off her summer body

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Pop singer Demi Lovato's latest social media post is raising the temperature on social media with Lovato showcasing her perfect summer look in a bikini.

Read More

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 01:39 IST

Britney Spears pens a sweet birthday message for sons

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 16 (ANI): Britney Spears is the proud mother of her two boys Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline and is always vocal to express her love for her kids.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 23:11 IST

Miller's advice for Huffman: 'First day' will be 'most stressful'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Dance instructor Abby Lee Miller, who served eight months for bankruptcy fraud and released in May 2018, has a piece of advice for actress Felicity Huffman, who was sentenced to 14 days in prison on Friday for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:48 IST

Meghan Markle's nephew grows marijuana strain named after baby Archie

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): After Meghan Markle's nephew Tyler Dooley's 'Markle Sparkle' marijuana made headlines, he is now coming up with another royally-branded hybrid pot strain in the honour of Markle's son Archie.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 22:36 IST

John Legend slams Felicity Huffman's 14-Day Sentence: 'No one in...

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Singer-songwriter John Legend has criticised actress Felicity Huffman's 14-day sentence for her involvement in a college admission scam.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:41 IST

Meghan Markle wishes husband Prince Harry in the most adorable way

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, who turned 35 today, has received a sweet birthday message from his wife Meghan Markle.

Read More

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 21:40 IST

Rachel Bloom announces pregnancy after winning Emmy

Washington [USA], Sept 15 (ANI): The 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' actress has more than one reason to smile!

Read More
iocl