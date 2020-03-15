Miley Cyrus shares 'Hannah Montana' video amid 'day 2 of quarantine'

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 15 (ANI): American singer Miley Cyrus has revealed that she has kept herself quarantined in view of coronavirus outbreak. She shared a video from her hit Disney show, 'Hannah Montana.' It seems the singer is freaking out a little about coronavirus. She took some help from Hannah Montana, to sum up, her fear.

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a clip from 'Hannah Montana' where the singer is seen in a bathroom filled with dirty clothes after her brother Jackson invades the bathroom.

Hannah is seen bending down to pick another pile of clothes when a set of clothes fall on her. Freaked out with the pile, Hannah rushes to the sink and cleans herself before screaming. She is seen wearing a mask while she shouts in anger.

Miley captioned the post as, "Day 2 Quarantine. This is the REAL ME. RIGHT NOW."

The 'Party in the USA' singer's beau Cody Simpson was quick to take note on the video post. He wrote: "She isn't lying." (ANI)

