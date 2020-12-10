Miley Cyrus surprised by number of tattoos on her body

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): Miley Cyrus shared how surprised she was while she learned about the number of tattoos on her body.

According to Fox News, the former Disney star who is known for her unabashed approach to style including her tattoos on Tuesday (local time), learned a little something about herself on the show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and is startled after that.

When playing a game of Miley Cyrus-based trivia with a fan, Miley was asked how many tattoos she has on her body to which, the star replied, "I have no idea." However, the fan also guessed it wrong as 27.

The late-night host Kammel then revealed that Miley has a total number of 74 tattoos on her body.

Causing her jaw to drop, Miley exclaimed, "Huh?"



The 28-year-old star said that she has a dreamcatcher tattooed on her side before giving the audience a brief glimpse, reported Fox News.

During her visit to the show, the star also addressed another now-iconic look of hers.

"All of us have had to adjust [to the pandemic], a lot of things shutting down, keeping up from doing our standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me," Miley said.

When her bangs began to get on to her face, Miley turned to her mother and said, "Well, I can cut your hair but I only know how to do one hairstyle and I've been doing it since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers,'" Miley remembered.

"All my mom can do is a mullet, so I had one option and I needed it," she added.

Fox News reported that Miley revealed that her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was known for his mullet during the height of his country music career. "I think there is something genetically where [our hair] just kind of grows naturally shorter up top and longer in the back. That's just kind of a natural shape that our hair grows in," the singer joked. (ANI)

