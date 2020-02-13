Miley Cyrus turns showstopper at Marc Jacobs' New York Fashion Week Show

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 13 (ANI): Miley Cyrus made a surprise appearance at the Marc Jacobs fall/winter 2020 runway show in New York City on Wednesday (local time).

The 27-year-old singer was spotted at the New York Fashion Week sporting black top and matching wide-legged trousers and teamed it up with a zebra print jacket and long black gloves.

View this post on Instagram Included @marcjacobs ?? A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 12, 2020 at 4:45pm PST



The 'Wrecking Ball' singer shared a video while walking the ramp on Instagram, and captioned the clip as, "Included @marcjacobs"(along with heart emoji).

The pop star's unexpected cameo quickly grabbed the attention of famous followers. Supermodel Naomi Campbell commented under the video with three fire emojis. While Hailey Baldwin wrote, "YUP. STOMP QUEEN." English actor Ella Balinska commented, "Yessss!!!"

Earlier in 2014, the pop singer also starred in Marc Jacobs' 2014 spring/summer campaign.

Cyrus also teamed up with the brand last year to design a hoodie that featured a topless photo of Cyrus and the words in black-and-white block letters "Don't f*** with my freedom." (ANI)