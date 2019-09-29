Millie Bobby Brown steps out with new hairdo

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying experimenting with her looks nowadays.

The actor was seen sporting a new hair colour during an event of her new brand, Florence by Mills on Saturday (local time) in London, reported E!News.

The 'Stranger Things' star arrived with her hair dyed in the honey-blonde shade, something completely different from her old dark brown strands.

The 15-year-old actor, who earlier donned blonde hair for a flick, shared the snap of her new looks on social media.

"Hometown love thx @bootsuk for the day of a lifetime," she captioned her Instagram post, alongside her picture.



Some of her famous fans and followers lover her new hairdo and showed their appreciation in the comment box.

"This hair color is AMAZING on you," actor Brandi Cyrus commented. "You look so gorge Queen," celebrity hairstylist Jonathan Van Ness wrote. (ANI)

