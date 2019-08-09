Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia more like his character from 'The Art of Racing in the Rain'

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor Milo Ventimiglia may be best known for his iconic roles in 'Gilmore Girls', 'Heroes' and 'This Is Us' but he feels more connected to his character from the movie -- 'The Art of Racing in the Rain'.
The 42-year-old actor revealed that he feels that his character from the film is most similar to his real personality, reported Us Weekly.
"People grace me, Milo, with all that is Jack. They think that we're the same person. I feel like Denny is an even closer version than Jack is to me," the actor said in the new issue of Us Weekly.
"He's a young guy with a focus for auto-racing. He's doing his best. He's a bit romantic when it comes to life and love. He's a good, decent guy, who's just trying to be the best for his family that he can," he added.
In the flick, Denny is married to Eve (Amanda Seyfried) and their relationship is told from the point of view of their dog, Enzo, and showcases a very close family dynamic.
"It was love at first sight. She's his partner. She builds him up with the words and the confidence that he needs in those moments when things are shaky," the star said.
"She gives him the room and space to do what he needs to do as a race car driver but also, she gives him that comfort of home. When you're in a profession that your next time you step into the office could be your last time you step in at all, there's a great comfort [and] safety in having a strong partner. That's Eve to Denny," he added speaking of his character's dynamic with Seyfried's character.
'The Art of Racing in the Rain' hit the theatres on August 7. (ANI)

