Milo Ventimiglia
Milo Ventimiglia reveals he missed out role in major superhero film

ANI | Updated: Aug 04, 2019 21:12 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): American actor Milo Ventimiglia revealed that he was recently turned down for a role in a major superhero franchise.
The 42-year-old star was in talks with Warner Bros. as they searched for a replacement for the role of Batman after actor Ben Affleck announced that he wasn't keen on continuing as the caped crusader.
During Variety's 'Big Ticket' podcast, the 'Gilmore Girls' star revealed that the studio thought he was "too old" to take over the role of the DC Comics character.
"Do I see myself in a cape and cowl? Warner Bros. didn't," he shared.
"They were looking for a new Batman and they said, "Ventimiglia, you're too old,"' the actor added.
He turned 42 in July, and Affleck was 43 when he starred in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice'. Instead, the famed role went to British actor Robert Pattinson, who is 33.
However, Ventimiglia didn't seem disappointed about being passed over. He was just nominated for his third Emmy for playing Jack Pearson in the popular NBC drama 'This Is Us'.
Apart from that, he also stars in the upcoming movie 'The Art of Racing in the Rain' with Amanda Seyfried and said that he actually prefers "playing real-life superheroes."
"They're real attainable superheroes that are out there in the open representing good guys and good fathers," the actor added.
'The Batman' is scheduled to release on June 25, 2021. (ANI)

