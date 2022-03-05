Milo Ventimiglia to headline ABC drama 'The Company You Keep'

Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): 'This Is Us' star Milo Ventimiglia has been tapped to star in the ABC drama 'The Company You Keep', which has received a formal pilot order at the Disney-backed broadcast network.

As per Variety, the actor will also serve as an executive producer on the project. The show is based on the Korean drama 'My Fellow Citizens', which aired in 2019.

The actor will be seen playing a conman in the drama from writer Julia Cohen, known for her work in 'The Royals' and 'A Million Little Things'. Apart from writing, Cohen is also executive producing 'The Company You Keep'.

Jon M. Chu and Caitlin Foito of Electric Somewhere will also executive produce, along with Russ Cundiff of DiVide Pictures, Todd Harthan, and Lindsay Goffman. Deanna Harris of DiVide will produce. 20th Television is the studio, with DiVide currently under an overall deal there.



ABC's formal description of the project reads, "A night of passion leads to love between con-man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma, who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally. While Charlie ramps up the 'family business' so he can get out for good, Emma's closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds Charlie's family debts in-hand -- forcing them to reckon with the lies they've told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences."

Coming back to Ventimiglia, he is widely known for playing family man Jack Pearson on NBC's 'This Is Us' for the past six seasons. The series is currently in the midst of its sixth and final season, which wraps up with the show finale on May 24.

While 'The Company You Keep' marks the Emmy-nominated actor's first leading venture in his post-Jack era, he recently filmed a guest-starring role on the fourth season of 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'.

The appearance reunited him with the show's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino, who also created 'Gilmore Girls', where Ventimiglia played Jess, the boyfriend of Alexis Bledel's Rory.

Ventimiglia has also starred in films such as 'Rocky Balboa', 'The Art of Racing in the Rain', and 'Pathology'. (ANI)

