Mindy Kaling, Jeanie Buss to collaborate for Lakers-inspired Netflix comedy

Washington [US], June 19 (ANI): Actor Mindy Kaling and Jeanie Buss, the President of Los Angeles Basketball team- The Lakers have joined hands to produce a comedy series for Netflix inspired by the personal and professional dynamic between the family owners and front office team that together run one of the most iconic franchises in all of the sports.

Variety has learned that the untitled, half-hour series will follow fictional team governor Eliza Reed as she navigates NBA ownership and family drama with her best friend by her side. Netflix has given the show a 10 episode order.

The series will mark Kaling's second show with Netflix, as she recently co-created the streamer's teen drama 'Never Have I Ever'. She is also the showrunner and executive producer of the series whose second season is slated to debut on July 15, this year.



According to Variety, American sitcom 'Modern Family' writer Elaine Ko will write for this project too. She will also serve as an executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming untitled series. Kaling will executive produce under her Kaling International banner.

Jeanie Buss, president of the Lakers, will also executive produce along with Lakers executive director Linda Rambis as well as Howard Klein of 3 Arts. Jordan Rambis will produce. Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling is under an overall deal, will also produce.

On a related note, Variety informed that before Netflix, HBO also ordered a show series about the Lakers back in 2019. The show has since assembled the star cast, including- John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss, Adrien Brody as Pat Riley, Bo Burnham as Larry Bird, and Hadley Robinson as Jeanie Buss. (ANI)

