Mindy Kaling poses in swimsuit, challenges the idea of perfect bikini body

Mindy Kaling's latest social media post is here to remind us that everybody is a bikini body.

Challenging the idea of the "perfect bikini body", the American comedian and actor shared a series of Instagram posts absolutely rocking some stunning bikinis.

"IDK who needs to hear this, but wear a bikini if you want to wear a bikini. You don't have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer," the actor wrote in the caption.

In the pictures, the 'Late Night' actor donned a pair of chic bikinis as she embraced her curves and encourage the others to do the same by asking her 4 million Instagram followers to tag her on their own swimsuit photos.

Mindy has always been a promoter of positive body image, She even wrote about the less talked about issue in her 2015 book 'Why Not Me?'.


