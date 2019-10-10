Mindy Kaling speaks about alleged sexism by the Television Academy

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 10 (ANI): American actor-comedian Mindy Kaling opened up about the alleged sexism by the Television Academy, the one who hands out the Emmy Awards.

In an interview with Elle, the 40-year-old actor renumerated her time working on NBC's hit sitcom 'The Office,' which she executive produced and wrote for in addition to playing the role of Kelly Kapoor, reported Fox News website.

"They made me, not any of the other producers, fill out a whole form and write an essay about all my contributions as a writer and a producer," she said. "I had to get letters from all the other male, white producers saying that I had contributed when my actual record stood for itself."

Kaling was nominated for six Emmys, five for producing and one for writing. The show itself won five Emmy Awards and scored 38 other nominations.

The Television Academy was quick to respond over the allegations with a statement to Variety saying: "No one person was singled out. ... Every performer/producer and writer/producer was asked to justify their producer credits. We no longer require this justification from performer/producers and writer/producers, but we do continue to vet consulting producer credits with the [Producers Guild of America] to ensure those credited are actually functioning in the role as a producer."

The actor responded on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, insisting that she was, in fact, singled out due to her race, gender and status as a junior member of the team.

Three more tweets from Kaling followed, explaining that she never spoke up because she enjoyed her time working on the sitcom and didn't want to upset the Academy.

Kaling concluded her comments by saying "not mentioning it seemed like glossing over my story." (ANI)

