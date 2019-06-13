Mira Sorvino
Mira Sorvino

Mira Sorvino reveals she's a date rape survivor

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 20:26 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 13 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actor Mira Sorvino opened up about the time she was date raped and became a "battery victim" at the hands of Harvey Weinstein.
"I can stand here before you and say not only was I a sexual harassment and battery victim at the hands of Mr Weinstein, but I'm also a sexual assault victim and I'm also a survivor of date rape," Deadline quoted the actor as saying during a news conference with Andrew Cuomo, the governor of New York.
Sorvino said she made these revelations in order to empower other survivors who need justice and those who need to feel that they can take the time they need to sort themselves out.
"Because I can tell you in situations of second-degree rape, which is what mine would constitute, you feel ashamed. You feel that somehow it was your fault," Sorvino added.
The 'Exposed' actor first revealed that Weinstein sexually harassed her when they were working for a project together in 1995.
The 51-year-old actor penned a column in The Hollywood Reporter, alleging that Weinstein sabotaged her career because she denied him any sexual advances. She added that Weinstein blacklisted other women who rejected him any sexual favours.
Adding to the accusations of Sorvino, director Peter Jackson also stated that Weinstein asked him not to consider the actor for 'The Lord of the Rings'.
The producer in May reached a tentative USD 44 million settlement to resolve lawsuits filed by women accusing him of sexual misconduct.
More than 80 women, including actors Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rose McGowan have opened up about similar stories against Weinstein.
(ANI)

