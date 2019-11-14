BrendanMcLoughlin and Miranda Lambert
BrendanMcLoughlin and Miranda Lambert

Miranda Lambert attends CMAs with Brendan McLoughlin

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet for 2019 CMA (Country Music Association) Awards in Nashville with husband and Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin by her side on Wednesday(Local Time).
The 36-year-old country star who was nominated for female vocalist of the year was clad in a pink gown with a plunging neckline that featured a sparkly floral design, while her groom kept it classic in a black suit and bowtie, reported People magazine.
The couple has been making the red carpet rounds since secretly tying the knot in January.
While talking about McLoughlin she said, "My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes."
McLoughlin is currently joining the 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' singer on tour while he takes leave from the police force. "I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there."
Though she'll stay busy with her tour, Lambert told on the red carpet that she's developed a new set of hopes for herself in the coming months that don't necessarily revolve around releasing new music of her own.
The 'Hell on Heels' singer went on to say, "I have so many dreams left. I'm starting to set a new set of goals for myself, and more of them are personal now than they ever were because I was so career-driven early on," she said.
While sharing her thoughts about her new goals, she added, "Among those new goals? A Broadway show - and a quirky animated character"!
The 'Automatic' singer concluded, "I would like to write for a Broadway musical, I think that would be a cool thing that I've never done before," she said. "Also maybe a voiceover in a cartoon movie, maybe a little redneck fish in 'Nemo' or something. Whatever they'll have me do!"(ANI)

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:08 IST

Don't not heed needless rumours, Lata Mangeshkar getting better,...

Mumbai (India), Nov 14 (ANI): The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, her family said on Thursday with a request not to heed rumours.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:12 IST

Demi Lovato hints about new project down pipeline

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato recently piqued the curiosity of her fans by teasing about her upcoming project which is still in the pipeline.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:36 IST

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton gushes over each other at CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Gwen Stefani and songwriter Blake Shelton gushed over each other at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:54 IST

'Seberg' trailer: Kristen Stewart gets harassed by FBI in the film

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Makers of the film released the trailer of upcoming film 'Seberg' where actor Kristen Stewart is seen monitored and harassed by the FBI.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:52 IST

Trial of Harvey Weinstein may last up to two months

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The jury in the upcoming trial of Harvey Weinstein was told that the case of producer will last up to two months.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:45 IST

Charlize Theron, Adam McKay to receive honours at Costume...

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The Costume Designers Guild on Wednesday decided to bestow the Spotlight Award to Charlize Theron, Distinguished Collaborator Award to Adam McKay and Distinguished Service Award to Mary Ellen Fields at this year's Costume Designers Guild Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:34 IST

Jennifer Lopez gets nostalgic at Oscar Actress Roundtable

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): It was a starry night when actors like Jennifer Lopez joined Scarlett Johansson, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Lupita Nyong'o and Awkwafina for the Oscar Actress Roundtable.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:32 IST

Here's how B-Town celebs cherished childhood memories on Children's Day

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): On the occasion of Children's day, B-towners flooded the internet with wishes on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:41 IST

Antonio Banderas reveals how he used his heart attack to fuel performance

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Actor Antonio Banderas recently made a shocking revelation that he used his heart attack to fuel his performance in 'Pain and Glory.'

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 17:05 IST

Quentin Tarantino talks about his future plans of writing and directing

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): After delivering his latest hit film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,' director Quentin Tarantino is spending time with his other passion.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 15:38 IST

Salman Khan shares video of 'Hud Hud Dabangg' song

New Delhi (India), Nov 14 (ANI): 'Chulbul Panday' Salman Khan is here again with the video of much-awaited, the 'Hud Hud Dabang' song from the movie 'Dabangg3'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 14:44 IST

Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Filmmaker Spike Lee has found his next project and is all set to direct 'Prince of Cats'.

Read More
iocl