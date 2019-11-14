Miranda Lambert attends CMAs with Brendan McLoughlin

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Miranda Lambert walked the red carpet for 2019 CMA (Country Music Association) Awards in Nashville with husband and Police Officer Brendan McLoughlin by her side on Wednesday(Local Time).

The 36-year-old country star who was nominated for female vocalist of the year was clad in a pink gown with a plunging neckline that featured a sparkly floral design, while her groom kept it classic in a black suit and bowtie, reported People magazine.

The couple has been making the red carpet rounds since secretly tying the knot in January.

While talking about McLoughlin she said, "My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes."

McLoughlin is currently joining the 'It All Comes Out in the Wash' singer on tour while he takes leave from the police force. "I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there."

Though she'll stay busy with her tour, Lambert told on the red carpet that she's developed a new set of hopes for herself in the coming months that don't necessarily revolve around releasing new music of her own.

The 'Hell on Heels' singer went on to say, "I have so many dreams left. I'm starting to set a new set of goals for myself, and more of them are personal now than they ever were because I was so career-driven early on," she said.

While sharing her thoughts about her new goals, she added, "Among those new goals? A Broadway show - and a quirky animated character"!

The 'Automatic' singer concluded, "I would like to write for a Broadway musical, I think that would be a cool thing that I've never done before," she said. "Also maybe a voiceover in a cartoon movie, maybe a little redneck fish in 'Nemo' or something. Whatever they'll have me do!"(ANI)

