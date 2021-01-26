Misha Green to write, direct 'Tomb Raider' sequel

Washington [US], January 26 (ANI): 'Lovecraft Country' creator Misha Green will be directing the sequel to Alicia Vikander's 'Tomb Raider 2'.

The upcoming film, a sequel to Vikander's 2018 action-adventure movie, will mark Green's feature directorial debut. She will also pen the film's script, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to the HBO hit 'Lovecraft Country', that Green executive produced with J.J. Abrams and Jordan Peelecreating, she is widely known for WGN's 'Underground'. She has also worked on FX's 'Sons of Anarchy' and is producing an action film for Netflix titled 'The Mother'.



According to the publication, Vikander will reprise her role as Lara Croft in the film. The sequel will be bankrolled by Graham King via his GK Films banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon via The Cantillon Company.

'Tomb Raider' was directed by filmmaker Roar Uthaug and penned by Captain Marvel scribe Geneva Robertson-Dworet. It had raked in over USD 270 million at the global box office. (ANI)





