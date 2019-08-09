Mishca Barton calls it quits with James Abercrombie

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor Mishca Barton has parted ways with her Australian model boyfriend James Abercrombie.

A source close to the 33-year-old actor told E! News that the two have officially parted ways and revealed the reason behind their breakup.

"Mischa and James are over. The reason she broke up with him is to focus on her career," the source told the outlet on Friday.

"This is the first time Mischa is actually having a second life in her career, and she wants to focus on it. That's the reason she broke up with him," the source said.

The actor rose to fame playing Marissa Cooper on the drama series 'The O.C.' and quit the show a year before it ended its four-season run in 2007.

Since then, she has undergone some personal as well as legal turmoil, and her career has stalled. In 2009, she landed a top role in the Ashton Kutcher-produced drama series 'The Beautiful Life: TBL', but it was cancelled after two episodes due to low ratings.

Over the past decade, Barton has appeared in mainly small films and competed on 'Dancing With the Stars', an experience she called "awful."

The 33-year-old star made her big TV comeback in June as a new cast member on MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings', a reboot of the hit '00s reality show. In July, the show was renewed for a second season.

"It's a new Mischa, and she is super happy about her future again. She is all focused on the best she can be. She is really focused on her career. She is changing her life," the source told E! News.

James and Mischa started dating in the spring of 2017 after meeting at a party in Los Angeles. Over the last couple of years, the two have occasionally been spotted out together in the city and in New York. (ANI)

