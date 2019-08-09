Mishca Barton
Mishca Barton

Mishca Barton calls it quits with James Abercrombie

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:52 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor Mishca Barton has parted ways with her Australian model boyfriend James Abercrombie.
A source close to the 33-year-old actor told E! News that the two have officially parted ways and revealed the reason behind their breakup.
"Mischa and James are over. The reason she broke up with him is to focus on her career," the source told the outlet on Friday.
"This is the first time Mischa is actually having a second life in her career, and she wants to focus on it. That's the reason she broke up with him," the source said.
The actor rose to fame playing Marissa Cooper on the drama series 'The O.C.' and quit the show a year before it ended its four-season run in 2007.
Since then, she has undergone some personal as well as legal turmoil, and her career has stalled. In 2009, she landed a top role in the Ashton Kutcher-produced drama series 'The Beautiful Life: TBL', but it was cancelled after two episodes due to low ratings.
Over the past decade, Barton has appeared in mainly small films and competed on 'Dancing With the Stars', an experience she called "awful."
The 33-year-old star made her big TV comeback in June as a new cast member on MTV's 'The Hills: New Beginnings', a reboot of the hit '00s reality show. In July, the show was renewed for a second season.
"It's a new Mischa, and she is super happy about her future again. She is all focused on the best she can be. She is really focused on her career. She is changing her life," the source told E! News.
James and Mischa started dating in the spring of 2017 after meeting at a party in Los Angeles. Over the last couple of years, the two have occasionally been spotted out together in the city and in New York. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:40 IST

66th National Film Awards: Uttarakhand wins Most Film-Friendly...

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): It's a reason to rejoice as Uttarakhand has been declared as the 'Most Film-Friendly State' this year at 66th National Film Awards which was announced on Friday. This is the first time that this kind of category has been introduced in the National Awards li

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:36 IST

Akshay-John's 'bromance' wins hearts

New Delhi (India), Aug 9 (ANI): Locking horns with their latest release this Independence Day, Bollywood's 'Desi Boyz' Akshay Kumar and John Abraham were spotted reuniting while promoting their respective forthcoming films 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:05 IST

Milo Ventimiglia more like his character from 'The Art of Racing...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Actor Milo Ventimiglia may be best known for his iconic roles in 'Gilmore Girls', 'Heroes' and 'This Is Us' but he feels more connected to his character from the movie -- 'The Art of Racing in the Rain'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 22:42 IST

Aditya Dhar dedicates his National Award for 'Uri' to the armed forces

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', the second-highest grosser of the year so far, won big at the 2019 National Film Awards, which were announced on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:42 IST

Halsey opens up about discovering femininity in her music

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer and songwriter Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, popularly known as Halsey, has started recognising her gender which she once hated.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:31 IST

Katy Perry drops her latest single 'Small Talk'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer Katy Perry just dropped her new single 'Small Talk' along with the lyric video.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 21:28 IST

National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana expresses...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for portraying diverse roles with perfection, has garnered immense appreciation for choosing films that are offbeat, unique as well as socially relevant.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:33 IST

'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw' crosses Rs 50 crore mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-starrer 'Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw', which opened to a mixed response, crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark after 7 days of its run at the box office.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:30 IST

Lady Gaga ready to fight lawsuit claims lawyer

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): American singer Lady Gaga has hired an attorney after a songwriter accused the star of stealing the melody for her Oscar-winning song 'Shallow'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 20:01 IST

Pregnant Anne Hathaway looks stunning at Broadway play red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 9 (ANI): Soon-to-be mother Anne Hathaway graced the red carpet on Thursday at the opening of Broadway play 'Sea Wall/A Life' at the Hudson Theatre in New York City.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 19:24 IST

National Film Awards 2019: Vicky Kaushal wins best actor for...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): In spite of being a newbie in the film industry, Vicky Kaushal has managed to win millions of hearts right from his debut film 'Masaan' to delivering some phenomenal performances in 'Raazi', 'Sanju' and 'Manmarziyaan'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:36 IST

National Film Awards 2019: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal,...

New Delhi [India], Aug 9 (ANI): The winners of the 66th National Film Awards were announced on Friday by Rahul Rawail, head of the jury for feature films. Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana were named Best Actors while Keerthy Suresh took home the Best Actress award.

Read More
iocl