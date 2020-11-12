'Miss My Boys', says Priyanka Chopra as she shares adorable picture of pets Gino, Panda

New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Missing her adorable four-legged friends amid a busy shooting schedule in London, megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Wednesday treated fans to an adorable glimpse of her pet dogs - Gino and Panda.

The 'Baywatch' star posted a sweet picture of the furballs on the Instagram story and shared that she missed them. In the snap, Priyanka's cute pets dogs 'Panda' and 'Gino' are seen lazing at her US residence. Alongside the snap, the actor wrote, "Miss My Boys" and also tagged their official Instagram accounts.





The 'Fashion' actor has returned to work in London, days after celebrating her second Karwa Chauth at her US home.

Earlier, the 'Dostana' actor was shooting in Berlin and was spotted playing golf. Although, the 38-year-old star has not spiilled the beans out about her upcoming project yet; but she keeps on updating her fans about her activities by posting photos and videos on social media.

On the work front, the diva will be seen in 'Matrix 4' and in 'The White Tiger', an upcoming Netflix original film directed by Ramin Bahrani. (ANI)

