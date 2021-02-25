'Mission: Impossible 7', 'A Quiet Place 2' to stream on Paramount+ after 45 days in theatres

Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Actor Tom Cruise's 'Mission Impossible 7' and Emily Blunt's 'A Quiet Place Part II' will open in theatres but they will find a permanent home on Paramount+.

As per Variety, upcoming Paramount Pictures releases will debut exclusively in theatres as planned. However, after 45 days, the theatrical films will land on the budding streaming service Paramount+.

Currently, 'Mission: Impossible 7' is scheduled to release in theatres on November 19. Cruise also has another film awaiting to open in theatres by Paramount Pictures, 'Top Gun: Maverick', scheduled for July 2.

Blunt's 'A Quiet Place Part II' is slated to hit the big screens on September 17. The sequel, written and directed by John Krasinski, was originally intended for release in March 2020 before the COVID pandemic forced several films to push back their release dates.



'A Quiet Place Part II' was rescheduled for early September 2020 before being pushed back to September of this year. 'Paw Patrol' will also be on Paramount+ after its theatrical release.

While Cruise's and Blunt's films will be heading to Paramount+ after first opening in movie theatres, other films such as 'Paranormal Activity', 'The In Between' and 'Pet Sematary' will be heading straight to the streaming platform.

Daniel Craig's 'No Time to Die' is also expected to be available on Paramount+ after making a theatrical debut.

The announcement regarding the movies making their way to the streamer was made during ViacomCBS' investor day on Wednesday. The upcoming streaming service Paramount+ will launch on March 4, this year. The platform, a rebrand, and expansion of CBS All Access will have to compete with a glut of streaming service offerings, including Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney Plus, and Apple TV Plus.

On Monday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave the green light for movie theatres to open at a reduced capacity -- 25 per cent or 50 people per auditorium-- almost a year after the pandemic forced them to close their doors. (ANI)

