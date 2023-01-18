'Mixing with Ben's family an emotional process': Jenifer Lopez

Washington (US), January 17 (ANI): 'IT' couple Jenifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story is stuff of a hit Hollywood rom-com. The actor-singer was recently quoted by the US-based media outlet, Page Six as saying that mixing with Ben's family is a kind of 'emotional process' for her.

As reported by Page Six, while promoting her new film 'Shotgun Wedding', Jenifer said, "We moved in together. The kids moved in together. It's been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true".

Jenifer and her ex-husband Marc Anthony have two twins Max and Emme. Affleck with ex-wife Jennifer Garner shares three kids -- Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.



Jenifer tied the knot with Ben at Las Vegas in July 2022. They hosted a three-day lavish affair on Affleck's Georgia estate in the presence of family and friends.

Jenifer added, "And it's just been a phenomenal year. Like, my best year I think since my kids were born", as reported by Page Six.

Jenifer and Ben had their share of relationships and broken marriages earlier. However, the glamourous couple is now living their happily-ever-after moments. (ANI)

