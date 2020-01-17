Model Gigi dismissed as juror in Harvey Weinstein case

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been officially dismissed as a prospective juror in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex abuse trial.

The 24-year-old was excused and just returned 15 minutes later on the eighth day of jury selection to the Supreme Court of Manhattan, as per Page Six.

Gigi was spotted outside the courthouse wearing a grey jacket and jeans along with a Hermes bag.

On Monday 'Victoria's Secret' model was selected as a potential juror on the case and assured that she could be a fair and impartial juror.

As Gigi said: "I think I'm still able to keep an open mind on the facts."

After the application was reviewed by judges, she and about 60 others were dismissed with the consent of both prosecutors and the defence. (ANI)

