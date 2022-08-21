'Modern Family' fame Sarah Hyland ties the knot with Wells Adams

Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): 'Modern Family' actor Sarah Hyland has tied the knot with 'Bachelorette' star Wells Adams.

After being engaged for more than three years, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams finally exchanged vows on Saturday in California, as per a Page Six report.

After having to postpone their big day twice, Sarah and Wells finally made it down the aisle over the weekend. The intimate wedding was attended by many of Sarah's co-stars including Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Julie Bowen, and Nolan Gould.

Vergara brought her 30-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez, as her date, according to social media photos from the celebrity-studded wedding, which was held at a California vineyard.



Meanwhile, Ferguson was joined by his husband, Justin Mikita.

"Yay! Just...yay...I love my fake family," Bowen captioned a photo of herself with Gould and Ferguson taken at what appeared to be a pre-wedding party.

According to Page Six, Sarah, who rose to fame for playing Hailey Dunphy in 'Modern Family', began dating the "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender in October 2017.

The couple was scheduled to exchange vows in August 2020 after Wells proposed in July 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their wedding.

Page Six reports that other attendees were her "lifelong friend" Vanessa Hudgens, EDM producer GG Magree, 'Grey's Anatomy' alum Kimberly Daugherty, former 'Bachelor' Nick Viall's model girlfriend - Natalie Joy, actress Ashley Newbrough, and Mikita. (ANI)

