Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green is no more!

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): Co-founder of rock band Modest Mouse and drummer Jeremiah Green passed away at 45, as he lost his battle against cancer.

In a statement released by the band on Instagram late Saturday, read, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out."

On Tuesday, the rocker's brother Adam Green told Fox News Digital, "He is doing great considering the circumstances ... He played a lot of shows with cancer, but the doctor gave him the green light to play all the way up to the last West Coast date. His goal is to be back on tour this spring in South America. He has about 4 weeks of Chemo and Radiation left."

His mother, Carol Namatame, also confirmed the loss, writing on Facebook that her son "lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31."

Also to their Instagram, Modest Mouse wrote, "I'd like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn't the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you."

According to Fox News, a US-based news outlet, Green, Isaac Brock, and Eric Judy, the band's co-founders, created the Grammy-nominated band in Washington in 1992.

The band is currently scheduled to play the festival Lollapalooza Argentina 2023 in March.

Brock expressed optimism regarding Green's recovery in a direct post to the band's Instagram four days prior. He wrote of Green's treatment, "It seems to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send "good vibes"( to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that'd be great."

His mother echoed the sentiments, writing on Facebook, "He's [sic] so strong and so brave and hanging in there!"

The severity of Green's cancer was revealed on his own social media by Seattle-based DJ Marco Collins.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet,Green, born on March 4, 1977, in Oahu, Hawaii, co-founded Modest Mouse with bassist Eric Judy in 1992 in Washington State. Judy remained with the band until 2012. The Moon & Antarctica, the band's third studio album from 2000, which achieved gold status in the United States, marked their breakthrough.

Modest Mouse's first successful album, Good News for People Who Love Bad News, peaked at No. 18, went platinum, and featured the band's first hit single, "Float On," which topped Billboard's Alternative Songs chart and peaked at No. 68 on the Hot 100. Green took a year-long break from the band in 2003-2004 and did not participate in its breakout 2004 album.

As per a report by Deadline, Green was back behind the drum kit for the group's follow-up set, 2007's We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spawned the alt-rock top 10 hits "Ocean Breathes Silly" and "Dashboard." Its 2015 album Strangers to Ourselves, propelled by "Lampshades on Fire," another alternative rock chart-topper, peaked at No. 3.

The third No. 1 alternative single for Modest Mouse, "We Are Between," appeared on the band's most recent album, The Golden Casket from 2021. (ANI)