'Money Heist' fan favourite character 'Berlin' getting his own spinoff series

Washington [US], December 1 (ANI): While the popular series 'Money Heist' is coming to an end on Netflix, a spinoff series based on the fan-favourite character Berlin is in the works at the streaming giant.

As per Variety, the streamer has officially ordered the upcoming spin-off project which will see actor Pedro Alonso returning to play Andres de Fonollosa aka Berlin.

As part of an unprecedented day full of 'Money Heist' themed activities hosted by Netflix on Tuesday, core cast members reunited for a massive live question and answer session from the Palacio Vistalegre in the south of Madrid.

There, Alonso enthusiastically announced that although 'Money Heist' or 'La Casa de Papel' in Spanish, is getting over, the universe created by Alex Pina for Atresmedia five years ago will be back, only in a new form as the origin story of one of the show's most popular characters, Berlin.

The show is scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform in 2023.



"It is a memorable moment because it is the end of one cycle and the beginning of another," Alonso said at the fan event.

"Today I was talking to Jesus Colmenar and we were saying that now we walk into the unknown, open to whatever happens and without expectations," Alonso added.

"I know that these people will give the series every possible twist and turn," he said, indicating towards the group of 'Money Heist' screenwriters at the event.

"The responsibility (of spinning off such a popular series) can be a burden and a prison, I hope we continue to have the courage to use this wonderful energy to risk everything again," he added.

News of a Berlin-themed spinoff is likely to thrill many, he's among the series most popular characters despite dying early in the show's run, and equally likely to inspire anger in others. While charismatic, clever, funny and attractive in many scenes, Berlin is also misogynistic, violent and undeniably a sexual predator.

'La Casa de Papel' will launch its last five episodes on December 3.

Set at first in Madrid and eventually in spots all around the world, the popular Spanish series focuses on robberies by a group headed by a mastermind, dubbed as The Professor, played by Alvaro Morte. The group of robbers in the series are named after cities -- Tokyo, Moscow, Denver, Nairobi, Rio, Helsinki, Oslo and Berlin. (ANI)

