Months after calling off engagement, Demi Lovato shares the 'best part about being single'

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, who recently called off her engagement, says she doesn't have to be in a relationship to be happy.

The 28-year-old Stone Cold singer on Saturday (local time) shared a brief message on her Instagram Story: "The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself."

In September, People magazine confirmed that Lovato and actor Max Ehrich, who began dating in March, "called off their engagement two months after he proposed her in Malibu, California, on July 22".

A source known to the couple said it was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

In September, the Confident singer told Apple Music's Zane Lowe that she had "done a lot of growing this year."



"When I realized that perfection is unachievable, no matter who you are, you could literally be the most perfect-looking person on the planet, but there will still be something scientifically imperfect with you. I had to learn that the hard way," said Lovato.

As per People magazine, then in November, the Sorry not sorry songstress poked fun at her eventful year when she hosted the People's Choice Awards.

"I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly, this year has been the longest three years of my life," she said as she reflected on some of her biggest moments from the start of the year.

"Don't get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged."

Lovato added, "I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of post mates unlimited. Also, I didn't know this could happen but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else." (ANI)

