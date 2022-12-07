'More': HBO Max drama pilot adds Chris O'Shea as series regular

Washington [US], December 7 (ANI): 'Patriots Day' star Chris O'Shea has been added to HBO Max drama pilot 'More' as a series regular role.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, along with the previously revealed lead Christian Serratos and the cast members Ana Ortiz, Yvette Monreal, Georgie Flores, Ceci Fernandez, and Gore Abrams, O'Shea will appear in the pilot.

As per a report by Variety, the show is inspired by the reporting of journalist Amy Chozick. As per the official description, "'More' follows the Lorenz family, a tight-knit clan of seemingly flawless Latinas led by mom/mastermind Leona (Ortiz). The Lorenzes are the Vanderbilts or the Astors of the Instagram era. They pulled their way up from debt and obscurity to reality TV stardom and forged a billion-dollar mega-conglomerate not from oil or steel but from something more elusive and modern: Influence."



O'Shea will play the lead role of Timothy Wilde, a lesser-known British nobleman who is betrothed to Londyn (Serratos), making him one-half of 'Lonothy,' one of the most talked-about and closely followed celebrity couples on social media.

Most recently, O'Shea could be seen in Season 6 of the popular CW show 'Riverdale.' Additionally, he is well recognised for his appearances in the television series 'You,' 'Madam Secretary,' 'Gone,' and 'The Rookie.' Additionally, he has acted in movies like 'Patriots Day' and 'A Simple Wedding' by Peter Berg.

The pilot's writer, executive producer, co-showrunner, and pilot writer is Chozick. Additionally an executive producer and co-showrunner, Natalie Chaidez. (ANI)

