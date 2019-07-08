More love, fun, and joy: Russell Wilson wishes Ciara on third anniversary

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): American singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson completed three years of their nuptials and the two are showering immense love on each other on social media.

Russell, who tied the knot with the singer in 2016, took to Instagram to share a video with his wife, in which he praised her on the occasion of their anniversary.

"You know she's a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You're such a great mom," said the American footballer in the clip.

"You're just an amazing woman, you're an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world. So, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun, and joy... and kids," he added.

To mark their anniversary, the 'Thinkin Bout You' singer also shared video comprising clips from their wedding, including the cake cutting and footage of them in the hospital together right before their daughter's birth.

"Year 3 Baby! So grateful to spend the rest and best days of my life you with you @DangeRussWilson! #HappyAnniversary," she captioned the post.

Recently, the singer talked about finding love again post her separation with rapper Future on Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show 'Red Table Talk'. (ANI)

